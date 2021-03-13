Gary Robbins: Pat attention to trout regarding climate

I have been a trout fisherman most of my life. We are a group that pay keen attention to conditions that effect fishing and conservation in general. The warming of our climate is affecting us all and that includes fish, fisherman and fisherwomen. Average US temperatures have risen from 1.3 degrees to 1.9 degrees F since 1895. The last decade has been the warmest on record.

Trout are a very temperature-sensitive species and if they could speak, would have warned us of the threat long ago. Eastern native brook trout have been showing evidence of climate impact with delayed timing of their fall spawn and fewer young as water temperatures rise. Many fishermen are noticing the decreased size of trout caught.

As conservation-minded people, we can stop fishing when summer stream temperatures rise above a safe level, but that ignores the bellwether alarm these finned cousins are ringing out. Like the canary in the coal mine, the trout are speaking in their own way to tell us it is time we take serious action to transition away from burning fossil fuels.