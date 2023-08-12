This letter is a reply to John Dickson's letter to the editor published Aug. 8 in the La Crosse Tribune titled "La Crosse misses the boat."

Boaters on the Mississippi and Black rivers, including and surrounding La Crosse, have many amenities to chose from. Pettibone Boat Club has awesome food, gas and transient docks. The La Crosse Municipal Harbor has several transient docks for both short-term (hours) and long-term (days/weeks) use.

The transient dock at Riverside Park in front of the Waterfront Restaurant sees daily use with some folks patronizing this restaurant. In the area on the Black River is American Marine, which sells gas and offers boat repair. This area on the Black River also has great food with Huck Finn's, Tom Sawyer's and the Robin's Nest.

Have you noticed the "big boats" at Riverside Park? Two cruise lines are making 28 stops this season in La Crosse with their cruise ships. Mr. Dickson, tourism thrives in La Crosse; you missed the boat on this one, pun intended.

Gary Thurk

La Crosse