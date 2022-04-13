Gary W. Padesky: A big thanks to District 7

It's not very often I'm speechless (ask my lovely bride) but Tuesday night when the election results came out, I was.

I appreciate so much all the people who wrote letters (too many to name); my friends who helped collect signatures, wrote friendship cards, made phone calls; Insty-Prints for the great postcards; Rich Schultz and Kevin Carroll who helped knock on doors (again), my concierge, Rob Hansen.

I have to say as I was knocking on doors, talking with people, handing out Milk Bones to puppies, I realized how lucky I was to represent the best district in the county.

These old legs had a lively step as I thought of the McFadden & Whitehead song, "Ain't no Stoppin' us Now."

Thank you District 7 voters.

Gary W. Padesky

La Crosse

