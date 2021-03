Two things we know about the April 6 elections:

We will have a brand new mayor.

We will have lots of new faces on City Council.

With all of the challenges the city will have for the next few years, it is very important to have a council member with Douglass Happel's experience.

Happel looks out for all of the residents (students, working class or retired) voters of District 12. Please vote for my friend Douglass Happel.

Gary W. Padesky

La Crosse

