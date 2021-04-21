Gary W. Padesky: Thank you, District 7

It's been a fun, fast sometimes emotional six years on our City Council.
I want to thank my neighborhood associations, city staff, all the different committee and board members i had the pleasure to work with, all the La Crosse area media groups who always made me sound like I knew what I was talking about, to all the past and present council members I served with, to Mayor Tim Kabat and the voters in my district.
A very special "thank you" and "I love you" to my wife Kristine. In the words of Sinatra, "I did it my way."
Take care and stay safe.
Gary W. Padesky
La Crosse