Gas toon

Gas toon

Gas toon

 Joe Heller

Democrats have bad abortion record -- Mike Badger

As the abortion debate takes center stage again, I believe it is time to consider the racist history of the Democratic Party and its huge role in abortion. Democrats were the party of the slave holders and the Ku Klux Klan. They imposed literacy and poll taxes on people of color, and they denied of vouchers and charter schools meant to help people of color.

