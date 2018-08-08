Hiawatha is holding a peace pipe. Ho-Chunk, do you have a peace pipe?
Hopefully all concerned will look for a peace pipe and settle this issue on an
honorable and respectful manner. I want to offer a solution that will make many people happy now and in the future. Find some acreage along the river to build a Ho-Chunk Historical Park and Museum.
Then show us how your ancestors lived 300 or 400 years ago. This would be very educational and a good tourist attraction.
Hopefully acreage can be found, or a part of Pettibone Park or Goose Island can be considered.
Possibly the city and count will can make this happen along with state funds.
Then we can honor the great Ho-Chunk people and leave Hiawatha stand proud with his peace pipe.
Gene Falkenberg, Onalaska