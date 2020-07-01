Gene Linse: Nancy Fee led fight against hunger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the passing of Nancy Fee, our community lost a dedicated soldier in the war against Hunger.

Nancy served on the board of directors of The Hunger Task Force for 10 years and as president for five of those years.

As The Hunger Task Force responds to the economic blowback from the current pandemic, we can all truly appreciate the efforts of Nancy and a handful of others who laid the foundation for the organization that exists today.

Those of us who have had an opportunity to work with Nancy recognize her talent and dedication. She was a great leader who had the ability to get things done.

Her legacy will have a lasting impact on the folks among us who suffer from hunger. She is missed and will not be forgotten.

Gene Linse, La Crosse

Gene Linse is president of The Hunger Task Force Board of Directors.

