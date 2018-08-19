Pay-to-Play politics is rather cheap in Wisconsin. Campaign donations of only $5,400 to Gov. Scott Walker influenced the State Investment Board to invest $212 million in state pension funds with the donors, the owners of investment firm EnCap.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (People Matter More Than Money) followed the money trail when it was learned that EnCap had to pay a $500,000 fine to settle Pay-to-Play claims.
Gov. Walker’s campaign even returned the donations – after the facts and penalty were public.
George Fulford, La Crosse