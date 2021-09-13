George Kimmet: An event to learn about electric vehicles

Interested in electric vehicles? This may be the event for you.

A recent Motor Trend Magazine article called the Rivian R1T the "Most Remarkable Pickup We've Ever Driven." But while one of the main things that make the Rivian so remarkable is the fact that it's an electric vehicle (EV), you don't have to buy a Rivian to get many of the benefits of an EV. Rather, you can find these benefits (low cost of operation, quietness,and smooth, powerful acceleration) in many other EVs.

To learn more about EVs, Drive Electric Week is sponsoring "Ask Me About My EV." The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Copeland Park Oktoberfest shelter. It's an opportunity for people to ask current EV owners (of both cars and bicycles) about their ownership experiences.

Mark your calendars and plan to learn a lot about this exciting type of vehicle. For more information, visit www.driveelectricweek.org.

George Kimmet

La Crosse

