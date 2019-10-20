Earlier this month, Sen. Ron Johnson said President Donald Trump did nothing wrong in seeking information from the Chinese government concerning the business affairs of Joe Biden’s son. This effort by Trump is coincidental with that of his Ukrainian affair.
Not to be excused, but Trump acts because he simply doesn’t know right from wrong on any matter. But Johnson’s statement places him with the same group of Republicans who know that Trump is unfit for office but support him for political reasons.
Johnson’s statement disqualifies him from serving as Wisconsin's senator. The founders of American democracy, being concerned about interference in our new country by England and France, made it clear by their statements that interference by foreign powers was unacceptable.
There is no evidence that the Biden’s son did anything illegal, so Trump making this the subject of an investigation only can be regarded as a smear against a possible opponent in the 2020 election.
Trump’s actions, if overlooked and accepted, will open the gates to future foreign interference in our internal affairs.
Up to this point, I've believed that our government with three branches had a system of check and balances that would curtail foolish moves by any one branch. The recent impetuous ordering of the withdrawal of our troops from Syria by the president and the resulting mayhem being perpetrated on the Kurds is to me a weakness in our system.
George Krall,
La Crosse