George Krall: GOP off base blaming Biden for immigration mess

My grandfather on my mother's side was jailed in Poland for political reasons and when he was released he took his wife and two children which included my mother, all they could carry and somehow found their way to America.

On my dad’s side his father hopped a train out of Slovenia to escape the persecutions of the Kaiser and found his way to America. Both families settled in Northern Minnesota to work in the iron mines. They risked everything to build a better life in the land of opportunity.

Today we have thousands of people from central America traveling hundreds of miles, mostly by foot to escape the political unrest and poverty of that region and find a better life in America. They would if given a chance work into the fabric of and contribute to this country as my grandparents did.

One of Donald Trump’s first acts as president was to claim, without any evidence, the need for a border wall to keep out in his words drug dealers, criminals and rapists. As a consequence of his actions families were separated, children cruelly taken from their parents and housed in compounds.