George Krall: Is medication discussion presidential?

I have heard presidents from FDR to the present make national broadcasts or televised messages, but none as colloquial as those in which the president speaks about pills he is taking or suggesting other medicines that may help with a current health problem.

When you hear the leader of what was once the world's most powerful nation speak, you expect (for lack of a better description) presidential topics. But who knows: Perhaps at his next news conference, President Donald Trump will give the recipe for his favorite apple pie.