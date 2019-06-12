Almost daily the subject of abortion makes the headlines and it has unfortunately become a political issue.
The GOP by sponsoring legislation in opposition to abortion even though unnecessary has accomplished its goal of making it appear as the pro-life party.
In Wisconsin, the GOP sponsors a bill that offers no protections for life that are not already covered by federal and state laws but its actions make headlines.
Because Gov. Tony Evers plans to veto the bill, he has been called by one GOP legislator pro abortion. President Donald Trump criticized Evers and mimics rocking a baby while accusing Democrats of favoring actions killing newborns.
Meaningful pro-life extends far beyond life in the womb. Look at the GOP record on the protection of life after birth. It has fought to wipe out Affordable Health Care without any replacement. In Wisconsin, the GOP fights the governor's effort to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income people.
The most serious threat to life as emphasized by scientists is the degradation of the environment. Scientists have warned that we may have only 30 years to turn the corner. Guided by Trump, we have scrapped dozens of environmental regulations and withdrawn from the Paris Climate Change accord. In Wisconsin, the GOP shortchanges the DNR and thereby reduces that agency’s effectiveness to monitor air and water quality.
It is pure hypocrisy to put on the pro-life act and then continue to support policies that adversely effect the quality and longevity of life
George Krall, La Crosse