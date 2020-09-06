George Krall: Questioning claims behind ideology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I believe there are two types of voters who will support Donald Trump.

One group will support him because their financial situation is secure, for which they credit Trump and the GOP. They are not concerned with the millions in this country who lack adequate food, shelter or health care.

They are not concerned with and feel that they can escape the devastation that will result from Trump’s assault on environmental protections.

They ignore the failed leadership of Trump during this COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in many needless deaths.

Their own selfishness allows them to accept the lies and improprieties of our president.

The second group are white evangelicals and others who honestly believe the claim that Trump and the GOP are pro-life.

The GOP record on health care, adequate food and shelter and a healthy environment, all essential to the quality and longevity of life, dispute that claim.

They are more accurately pro-birth. Trump’s lifestyle is an absolute insult to the good book he waves around during photo-op sessions.

The results of the coming election will determine America's continuation as a democracy.