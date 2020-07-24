George Krall: Quit ignoring our safety, security

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have seen during the past several months arguments about the necessity and the requirement to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Our own president in order to impress people with his machismo didn’t begin to wear a mask until three months after medical authorities recommended their use.

Today, despite the evidence that masks slow the spread of the virus, we have citizens and officials claiming that they have a constitutional right not to wear a mask.

With some exceptions in this country, it is unlawful to harm or kill another person. Should not that same reasoning apply in refusing to wear a mask when the experts tell us that in not wearing one we could spread a deadly virus?

In this country we have always had the right to isolate people with a communicable disease and the constitution gives all people the right to be protected.

Lets go a step further. Scientists tell us that we have about 30 years before environmental damage becomes irreversible. We have a president who has scuttled environmental regulations enacted during the Obama presidency and has discontinued our participation in the Paris Climate Agreement.