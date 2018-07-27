Regularly we get reports of children being locked unattended in cars that are out in the hot sun with sad consequences.
It is inconceivable that after all the warnings, adults continue this dangerous practice.
Although unrelated, I get the feeling that the adults involved are about as mindless as those who stand behind President Donald Trump waving flags and cheering as he lies and makes preposterous statements.
It may not disappear entirely, but slowly Trump’s base is eroding even among his congressional supporters.
People are beginning to realize that he is unqualified, unfit and his recent collapse in Helsinki showed his cowardice just as it did by his draft dodging during the Vietnam War.
Recent statements such as his warning to Iran show that he is becoming desperate and dangerous. It is conceivable that he would try to get us into a war just to relieve the pressure on him caused by Robert Mueller’s investigation.
It should be apparent to most discerning voters that to make Trump look innocent, some of the GOP have conducted a relentless campaign to discredit the FBI, the Justice Department and others investigating Trump and company. The latest is the filing of impeachment documents against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Concerning the upcoming election it would be difficult for Russia to hack into the closed vote counting of local precincts, so each vote will count. My vote will be guided by voting against anyone who supports or sits idly by as Trump continues his reckless policies.
George Krall, La Crosse