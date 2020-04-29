George Krall: Talk of remedy was irresponsible

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

0n April 23, President Donald Trump in a televised briefing heard by millions suggested that a possible remedy for the coronavirus infection could be the use of Lysol or bleach used externally or internally.

Experts were quick to denounce his statements, stating that using these substances as suggested could be dangerous and or fatal.

Trump quickly tried to cover his tracks saying that the statement was meant to be sarcastic, but the damage had already been done. People desperate to protect their health began inquiring about the use of the substances mentioned by Trump and it is certain that given the millions who listened, some would try his suggestion.

During his tenure as President, Trump has told countless lies and made enough nonsensical statements to fill a book, and most of this can be written off by just considering the source. But his suggestions about using certain substances to fight coronavirus are a different matter because they could cause serious health problems or death.

George Krall, La Crosse