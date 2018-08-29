In about 220-206 BC, the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang built what is known as the Great Wall of China.
It’s purpose was to stop incursions into China by nomads from inner Asia. It was a massive rock structure and probably required a lot of human and financial resources.
As it turns out, it didn’t work very well and it was penetrated by the primitive nomads. We now have President Donald Trump insisting on building a wall the length of our southern border for similar reasons.
We know that most of the people in this country illegally came in legally and simply overstayed their visas. Modern transportation would enable people to bypass the wall entirely and yet we have supposedly intelligent people running for office who support the wall.
High-priced people paid for by tax dollars, both elected and others instead of spending their time working on important issues, they spend it trying to cover for Trump or to make sense of what he says or tweets.
Since Trump’s election nothing has been accomplished unless you believe that making enemies of our allies, rolling back environmental protections and making health care difficult for some people are accomplishments.
Once the leader of the free world, the United States is now its laughingstock.
George Krall, La Crosse