George Krall: Young people the key to world free of prejudice

In the movie "South Pacific" there was a song entitled, “You’ve got to be carefully Taught” with the words-- to hate people whose skin is a different shade.

We have seen over the years and especially more recently violent confrontations between persons of different races. Over the years legislation such as the Civil Rights Act and fair employment laws have been passed to try to right the wrongs of discrimination. Each time a problem occurs we propose new legislation such as the proposed Police Reform Bill in response to the Floyd killing in Minnesota. Laws have had little effect.

The problem is deep and begins with not accepting people of a different color as equals. Accepting people of different races as equals begins by being taught in early childhood by our parents, teachers and religious mentors that for different reasons the creator was responsible for the physical features of people and that we as believers dare not question his judgment. I believe that any real success in solving the racial problem will begin with children who until they become part of the adult world are free of prejudice. This would require a conscious effort to develop a system that enables young children of different races to study and play together.