George Shick: Hatt's teaching is not theology

This is to counter Vince Hatt's false teaching about Jesus not dying on the cross for our sins. He rejected the whole New Testament.

As Christians our authority for our faith is the Bible. Hatt's theology rejects the most vital doctrine of the New Testament. His teaching is not theology at all. It is opinion with no biblical basis. Sadly, I must submit this letter to counter this heretic false teaching, before people already confused and broken would believe this deception. We are all sinners. There is no other way to find forgiveness, grace and the mercy of God except through Jesus giving His life intentionally to rescue us.

It's plain and simple, unless writers like Hatt water down the reality of our most important need. We need a relationship with God. Every book of the New Testament confirms Jesus as the Savior God sent. His birth, death and resurrection was the plan of the loving God loving us so much that He sent His Son to die for us.

So readers be careful where you go to understand matters of faith. Theology degrees mean little if " theo" (God) is rejected and substituted for opinions with no facts. Hatt must have a different source of authority other than the Bible. That's fine unless you are falsely presenting yourself as a Christian teacher. Thank you. Praying for all those who betray innocent people.