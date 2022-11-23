George Tabbert: Two groups in Onalaska deserve praise

There are two groups in Onalaska which should be congratulated for their work this past year: the Onalaska Board of Education and the residents in the vicinity of the Sunny the Sunfish overlook. They are truly the heroic defenders of the sense of place in the City of Onalaska.

The Board of Education courageously placed plaques on school properties that recognized the importance of Native Americans, especially the Ho-Chunk Nation, to the history of Onalaska.

Residents of the neighborhood across the street from Sunny stood their ground against a suggestion made to relocate the sculpture, a move which would block the iconic scenic view.

These two groups did not anger the Onalaska history community. They did not rely on false geography to get their points across. Instead, they relied on simple truths about the land they loved. They laid the foundation for a true interpretation of the city's natural, historic and cultural resources.

George Tabbert

Onalaska