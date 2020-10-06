 Skip to main content
Gerald Bonsack: What did Joe Biden do?

I want to say, “Thank You Joe Biden for the superior work you did during the Ebola Pandemic” and how you and your organization saved the U.S.A., as well as myself from that deadly virus.

But I have a couple of questions:

• What happened to the “Future Pandemic Action Report” for all presidents, is it lost in government red tape or didn’t you write it?

• If written, who at the CDC trashed it or is ignoring all of those lifesaving recommendations in case of another pandemic (like today's Covid-19)?

• What happened to all of the PPE that was purchased to protect the people from future pandemics?

• Lastly, because you are a “Great Arm Chair Quarterback,”  where is your “Super Bowl Ring”?

I think your answers will help many undecided voters – Thank you.

Gerald Bonsack, Onalaska

