Gerald Darling: Don't believe China's COVID-19 death toll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There's a big headline about the U.S eclipsing the China death toll for COVID-19 virus.

It might be the official toll from China but let's be real here. The Chinese government goes to extremes to cover up anything it deems to be injurious to the regime.

Are we to believe (after seeing what's happening in other countries) that they had fewer than 4,000 deaths?

Their population is well over a billion. That death toll is ridiculous.

Let's add another three or even five zeros to that number and it is more in line with what's happening around the world. Do they have so much influence in this country to get away with it?

I think we're in deeper with the Chinese than the powers that be will ever admit. I would hope credible journalists would know better than to print this garbage.

Gerald Darling, La Crescent

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0