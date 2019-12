Looking at the artist rendition of the tennis courts being constructed at the Green Island Ice Arena area, I'm wondering where the parking will be?

If the designers of this complex think for one second that the existing parking is sufficient, then I think you need to rethink it.

Parking is at a premium there already and now you want to take away more to add tennis courts? I sincerely hope the artist rendition isn't the final plan.

Gerald Darling, La Crescent

