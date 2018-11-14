The Nov. 3 La Crosse Tribune article regarding chronic wasting disease was very interesting.
I hope the the big buck hunters here in southeast Minnesota took note.
Their brilliant move to get the DNR to require deer hunters to only harvest bucks with at least 4 points on one side is going to come back to haunt them.
This rule was the most ridiculous thing ever to be instituted by our Minnesota DNR. Especially since it only applies to southeast Minnesota, not the entire state.
All for the sake of growing "trophy" bucks. If you're not harvesting deer for the meat, you've got no business shooting them at all.
You can't eat horns. And now it appears CWD is being spread even faster because of that rule. I wonder how many deer have been left in the woods because there weren't enough points on the rack.
Pardon the pun here, but I think you've shot yourself in the foot. The DNR capitulated because of a minority that think they need a big rack on the wall to make deer hunting worthwhile.
The rule needs to be rescinded. I might mount a nice rack if I'm that lucky, but the smaller the deer the tastier the meat. Now we have to question if the deer was infected with CWD and if the science is there to say humans aren't at risk consuming it.
Gerald Darling, La Crescent