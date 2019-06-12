It's really sad when the mindset of our seniors at the La Crescent High School is that they have to "one-up" previous senior classes for a "prank."
Just what kind of values are we teaching these young minds when they feel justified for such vandalous acts?
I hope those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, let alone not allowed to participate in graduation ceremonies.
A message needs to be sent strong and clear now that this behavior will not be tolerated.
I'm fed up with parents whining about how charges could mess up their kid's future. Look how they messed up the reputation of our community and school.
We have an outstanding group of athletes that earned the right to go to state and as of this writing I have seen nothing in the paper about how the baseball team had to defeat Caledonia twice to earn a berth at state (editor's note: June 6 Tribune). But the vandalism done at the school got coverage on electronic media and print. So sad and pathetic when we have that mindset for news.
Gerald Darling, La Crescent