What on earth is the additional expense of teaching cursive writing?
Why in the world do you need to pass a law to have it taught?
It's as basic as learning how to read. If our educators are unable to accomplish this without a law mandate or funding to do it, then we need to replace them.
I can't even believe this needs to be discussed. It's basic education, period.
Gerald Darling, La Crescent