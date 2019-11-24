{{featured_button_text}}

What on earth is the additional expense of teaching cursive writing?

Why in the world do you need to pass a law to have it taught?

It's as basic as learning how to read. If our educators are unable to accomplish this without a law mandate or funding to do it, then we need to replace them.

I can't even believe this needs to be discussed. It's basic education, period.

Gerald Darling, La Crescent

