Gerald Duffrin: Another taxpayer-funded proposal

Superintendent Aaron Engel's column in the Tribune sounded just like other taxpayer-funded proposals. They paint a rosy picture of how great the project will turn out. Most of the time some promises are not kept and they come in way over budget.
He also stated that if the referendum failed, all the Logan students would be jammed into the Central. That sounds like an ultimatum or punishment to me.
As far as "better" for the students, it's doubtful. There would be only one varsity team for the sports, resulting in fewer students being able to participate on a varsity squad.
Maybe future Logan students should consider Onalaska or West Salem schools.
Gerald Duffrin
La Crosse