Donald Trump's attacks on John McCain are the rants of a person unqualified to be president, let alone commander in chief.
He insults all who wore the uniform. Then all this hatred is spewed from the mouth of a draft dodger. Then his followers encourage him. Like Michelle Malkin did in a speech at the Conservative political action conference. She attacked John McCain's ghost and got a standing ovation.
Trump scores new lows for the office of president almost daily.
The silence from people who should defend McCain is a disappointment.
Military leaders, political leaders and veteran organizations should all be opposed to these attacks. More than likely the veteran organizations will invite Trump to their conventions, and they will applaud him, also. Seems like a shame.
A country that attacks a dead war hero has got a real problem.
Gerald Duffrin, Onalaska