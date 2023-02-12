Wow, is our democracy in trouble?

Presidents and vice presidents that don't know the definition of a secret and top secret! Draft dodger Trump calls those who serve in the military "suckers and losers." U.S. senators and Congress members don't honor their oath of office to defend the constitution. The leader of "the law and order party" leads an attack on the capital with Congress members in on the plot to reverse the election. Then they show us how innocent they are by requesting a pardon. Then they got reelected?

Several states had a false slate of electors to send to Congress. Sen. Ron Johnson was more than eager to carry the Wisconsin document to Washington but was told by his staff not to.

A Republican who lost his election in Arizona sent thugs to shoot at his foes. State and the US Supreme Courts aren't impartial. They legislate as the decisions on gerrymandering women's rights prove. The DOJ, FBI, and police are under attack by Congress for doing their jobs.

Doesn't it matter that "the law and order party" attacked the capital?

Doesn't it matter that people were killed in the capital?

Doesn't it matter Congress members ignored congressional subpoenas?

Both political parties put up unqualified candidates for office. If the voters would make the parties accountable at the polls it might promote change for the better in our system.

Candidates with ethics would promote and improve our democracy.

Gerald Duffrin

La Crosse