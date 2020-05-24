Gerald Duffrin: Republicans have broken a trust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The column from Bill Feehan (Tribune, May 17) talked about trust.

I agree trust is critical for everyone.

But when a vital trust is broken, the result could be a calamity.

When politicians don't honor their oath of office "to support and defend the constitution," they sacrifice the trust the voters had in them. Then they lose their honor by serving a leader or party instead of caring for the common good. This puts our democracy in peril.

Feehan went on to say the Republican party believes in the U.S Constitution. They did at one time, but that ended when Scott Walker and Donald Trump got elected.

Then he wrote about how the founders didn't want to live under the tyranny of a king. Sad to say a lot of Republicans are aiding and abetting Donald Trump to gain that title.

Gerald Duffrin, La Crosse

