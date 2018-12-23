Once again., Republicans in Wisconsin and other state capitals are attacking democracy.
Divide-and-conquer Gov. Scott Walker, Assembly boss Robin Vos,, Senate boss Scott Fitzgerald and company lost a statewide election.
They lost despite having the deck stacked in their favor. They had the most money, gerrymandered districts, voter ID law, etc. Now they pass laws to limit the new governor's power and flip the election to a win for them.
Gov. Walker has stated he loves veterans. But he and the Republicans want to wipe out their sacrifices by attacking democracy.
The biggest threats to our democracy are in the Oval Office and Republican statehouses, which is sad. They are aided and abetted by people like Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and all politicians lacking the intestinal fortitude to honor their oath of office "to support and defend the constitution of the United States."
Walker decries the shortage of workers in the state, yet he has spent the last eight years attacking the common good.
The disrespect they show for veterans in graves worldwide is appalling.
They have democracy started down a slippery slope and are out to keep it going.
Gerald Duffrin, Onalaska