Gerald Every: Heidi Worminghaus for County Board

I have served on a variety of local school and municipal boards, commissions, groups and organizations. Based on my conversations with Heidi Worminghaus, she will be a needed and refreshing change on County Board.

She has common sense and upfront problem solving ideas with no hidden agendas. Heidi understands that the tax level discussion is being buried amid ever increasing spending. How does this happen? Almost one third of municipal revenue is now created through various increases in fees, assessments, permits, licenses, sales taxes, special utilities, etc. We are being fee-d to death.

Repeat criminals are roaming our communities and slinging bullets down our streets. The county has committees that are responsible for monitoring our criminal justice system and they have failed miserably. Vote for Heidi.

Gerald Every

Onalaska

