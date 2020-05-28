Gerald Every: Hysteria isn't a plan for economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently, representatives of the two local political parties presented their opinions on how Gov. Tony Evers safer-at-home order affects La Crosse County.

Republican Bill Feehan replied," The question is what comes next? At issue is our freedom as citizens to choose for ourselves what behaviors are too risky. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce has presented a plan for reopening, the plan that our Legislature and governor agree on should be similar. Let's be a little patient and allow them some time to bring the plan forward."

Sounds like a reasonable plan. Now lets contrast Bill's response to Democrat Vicki Burke. She says, "The GOP favors power and money over health. Republicans support separating children from their parents, keeping adults and children in cages or inhumane conditions and now want to sacrifice vulnerable children and adults adults to the COVID-19 for the sake of the economy."

Real helpful plan, don't you think? Same old playbook.

Apparently the change in leadership on the county board hasn't changed from the same snarky attitude of the past. The division and hatred among Americans these days aside, I believe people will do whatever you ask of them of there own free will if they know what the purpose is.