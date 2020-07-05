Gerald Every: Officers in schools aren't the problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A proposal by the La Crosse School Board president to reallocate police officer resource funds is irresponsible and dangerous to students.

I have a recently retired family member who was a police resource officer in a local high school.

At many school activities, I have witnessed students of color enthusiastically greet him and obviously felt comfortable and safe around him.

He says that many of his contacts with these students are not behavior-related but rather concerning social or family matters.

We are told by the "experts" that we need systemic change. What does systemic change mean to you? One definition is, systemic change occurs when changes reach all or most parts of the system and transforms the qualities and parts of the system itself.

In our schools, The New York Times is trying to distort and rewrite the history of our government founding by flooding our schools with" The 1619 project."

Nikole Hannah Jones, the creator of the project, wrote:" One of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect and preserve slavery."