Gerald Every: Politics has corrupted COVID decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are grateful to our personnel who serve us during this lockdown, but have you ever thought something is wrong?

Have you ever thought that you are being misled by our politicians, governments and educational elites?

Have you ever tuned into the nightly news and were convinced that we were all going to die? Have you heard about the overworked and overcrowded hospitals and clinics, all the while they are laying off people?

Are you socially irresponsible if you just want to get out of the house and get back to work? Is this pandemic going to occur every year? Have you ever been told by a doctor to just go home and rest, we do not treat viruses?

We are told that we may never have a 100% effective vaccine for COVID-19. When we get our current flu shots we are told that it may or may not be effective. We do not have 100% effective vaccine for all the common flu forms now.

Some things just don't make sense. Now I am hearing that the government, politicians and various groups want to decide how to restart our economy. Just let us restart our economy right now with a stepped-up staging in and a date certain for completion of June 1.