Thanks, but no thanks, to La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat in his request to the Onalaska Common Council for funding to help renovate the La Crosse Center May 14.
Kabat was asked what the $500,000 of Onalaska taxpayers money would be used for. He replied: ”To reduce the property tax levy being asked of city of La Crosse taxpayers."
That answer reminded me of the struggle that former Alderman Ron Gjertson and myself had with other members of the Onalaska Common Council to reduce the tax levy to Onalaska taxpayers in the November 2018 budget process.
Alderman Gjertson and I vowed to not approve the budget unless the other council members would agree to use surplus funds to reduce the tax levy for Onalaska residents.
After hours of dilatory tactics, obstructions, delays and yes even threats of one member to shoot Ron and I, we passed a budget.
At the May 14 meeting, Onalaska City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch advised current Onalaska council that there is no budgeted money available to fund Kabat's request unless the council would authorize the use of surplus funds. My question to all three current Onalaska council members who vigorously fought the use of surplus funds last year to lower the tax levy for Onalaska taxpayers: Why would you vote to use surplus money to lower the tax levy for La Crosse taxpayers.
If the county is contributing with our tax dollars also, why should we have to pay twice?
Gerald Every, Onalaska