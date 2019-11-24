It appears as if, in addition to the dangerous "bump-outs" on Cass Street, the city isn't finished.
The recently installed vehicle impediment on Cass and 21st Street is another example. Not only do they inhibit and impede vehicular traffic but are also dangerous to bicyclists who may be approaching the narrow channel created by these ridiculous concrete structures.
As far as the "bump-outs," other municipalities who have had them, such as Spooner, have removed them.
On another note, we shouldn't have to practically go airborne when crossing the railroad tracks on Cass Street at 15 miles per hour.
I think the city of La Crosse can be more vehicle-friendly in its policies.
Gerald Kann, La Crosse