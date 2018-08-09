I have often wondered why La Crosse doesn't have a German restaurant or supper club. We have restaurants from many various ethnicities that appear to be doing well.
We have a predominant German heritage in the area whose culinary tastes have gone unmet. Everyone appears to have fun once a year at our Oktoberfest but then it is forgotten.
If not a German restaurant or supper club, could at least some of the existing facilities cater to our German palates with some good German food a couple times a month?
Gerald Kann, La Crosse