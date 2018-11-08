Try 1 month for 99¢

I did not attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, nor do I know if any of my three children will eventually choose to apply to UW-L, but I will be saddened if they are exposed to a presentation such as the the institution hosted in the form of Nina Hartley, without the benefit of a contrasting and scientifically (versus biased) -based conversation for the students.

From what I gathered from the the Tribune article (which is all I have to go one since the speech wasn't advertised to the general public ahead of time), Nina Hartley gave her opinion on a topic with which she clearly has a bias in support of. Now, isn't it more than appropriate to offer your students the other side of this conversation?

I urge Chancellor Joe Gow to read articles that provide a balanced dialogue. You owe it to your students.

Gerald Kirchoff, Onalaska

