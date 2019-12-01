Gerald Reuteler: Student protest shows double standard

Let's talk about double standards.
On the front page of the Tribune Nov. 23, there was a photo of students at Logan High School protesting racial inequity.
You have free articles remaining.
These students held signs proclaiming "Black Power" and "I am proud to be black."
Now imagine a group of students holding signs proclaiming "White Power" and "I am proud to be white." They would be immediately condemned as racist and subject to punishment.
So what is the difference? Why is one considered racist and one is not? The politically correct crowd is full of double standards.
Gerald Reuteler, La Crescent