 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerald Sheehan: How about a farm for children to visit?

Gerald Sheehan: How about a farm for children to visit?

{{featured_button_text}}

It appears that the creation of a new zoo is moving at a snail's pace. With that in mind I would like to suggest that maybe a farm be used for children and adults in La Crosse or even where old zoo was.

The area could be rented out to some young farm individuals where animals might be kept and raised, they can be viewed or even petted. There could be a price of admission and young child rides and a gift shack.

This would eliminate all wild animal problems and give city folks a chance to observe or enjoy farm animals. It would allow a place for observation of domestic livestock. We need something unique for families to go to on the South Side.

Gerald Sheehan

La Crosse 

0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News