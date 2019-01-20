Try 1 month for 99¢

As a lifelong resident of La Crosse since 1945, I see problems coming.

  • Hospitals and clinics are building clinics and providing services to outlying communities.
  • Grocery stores, gas stations of La Crosse are appearing in other communities.
  • Schools and universities provide their own gyms and stages for entertainment and sporting events.
  • Oktoberfest, with shortened days, gets less national and local entertainment and is far from the days where the draw was for all ages in the city and beer was a major draw.
  • Poor road condition and problems getting to La Crosse from the north.
  • Large retailers leaving the mall.
  • Many higher-income people are building outside of La Crosse.

I have a few suggestions to make La Crosse more unique and desirable for commercial and real estate growth:

  • Consider a more convenient and faster way to receive people and products from the north.
  • Lure a casino that draws many people for not only gambling but also entertainment, restaurant and hotel rooms -- possibly near the airport.
  • Recruit an outlet mall with higher-end clothing.
  • Consider creating a new smaller zoo in Myrick Park with animals with disabilities or a petting zoo, children's rides and gift shop to make La Crosse unique.
  • Develop the former K Mart area to draw people to La Crosse to live.

I am sure there there are those that have more ideas about what to do and how to accomplish it.

Gerald Sheehan, La Crosse

