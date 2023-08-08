Democrat lawmaker Rep. Mark Pocan of Kenosha is calling for the release of tapes of fellow Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden’s encounter with House Pages behaving improperly in the House chambers.

Did Pocan show any interest whatsoever in Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff who lied repeatedly about having iron clad information about Donald Trump and drug the whole country through an impeachment trial? No, he did not.

Did Pocan take on his Democrat colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell who sat on the House Intelligence Committee with top security clearances even as he was shown to be involved with a young woman later revealed as a Chinese spy? No, he did not. Mark Pocan, clean up your own house before you come snooping around the other side of the aisle.

The same advice can be given to Democrat Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer who criticized Van Orden but was equally AWOL when it came to criticizing Schiff and Swalwell. And then there was Schumer’s own Senate colleague Dianne Feinstein who was found to have a Chinese spy as her driver for over 20 years. Apparently that was just fine for Schumer who never said a word about it.

Gerard Nickels

Blair