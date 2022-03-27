Gina Phelps: What are the negative campaigns accomplishing?

Never have I seen the level of negativity and hostility in printed campaign ads for local offices as I have this spring.

These are local, non-partisan positions on the ballot. No one is getting rich off their service to their school board or county board. So what are these negative campaigns accomplishing? They’re dragging down the level of thoughtful discourse in our local government. They’re also sending a message to anyone who is considering a run to serve their local government that they should prepare for their opponents and local parties who don’t agree to be nasty