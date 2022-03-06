Glen Jenkins: Does GOP want a Democracy?

Robin Vos was invited to Florida by Donald Trump and given a ride on Trump’s private jet. Vos was berated by Trump because Wisconsin was not doing enough to overturn the election. Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and handed a budget of $676,000 of taxpayers' money. Gableman received training from observing the Cyber Ninjas (the debunked Arizona debacle) and the Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce spent $1,760,000 in support of Gableman for the Supreme Court. Wisconsin Club for Growth added $500,000. Gableman is not impartial when huge amounts of cash spent on him.

What did Gableman give the taxpayers of Wisconsin for their $676,000? Nothing. The best he could come up with was to suggest the Legislature decertify the 2020 presidential results. Experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described this as legal and a constitutional impossibility. Gableman also called for the "elimination and dismantling" of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Elections Commission was established in 2015 with support from the Republican Party.

The Republican Party should decide if they want a Democracy. Republicans make it as difficult as possible for people to vote in Wisconsin and the country. How far will anti-democratic leaders of the Republican Party go to impose their will on voters? There is no such thing as a “One Party Democracy.” A one party government model is the Soviet Union. Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin as “pretty smart” and “genius." Is this what Republican Party wants?

Glen Jenkins

La Crosse

