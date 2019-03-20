This letter is written in support of Larry Sleznikow for District 4 City Council, La Crosse.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Larry for many years. During that time, I have found him to be a very thoughtful and caring person.
He has demonstrated his commitment to our community through his participation as past president of the Hintgen Elementary PTO and Central High School Booster Club, past board member of Coulee Partners for Sustainability and current leader of La Crosse Citizens' Climate Lobby.
Larry has the leadership skills that are needed to be an effective City Council member. He is able to listen to differing points of view without being judgmental.
If he doesn’t know the answer he will put in the work to educate himself before coming to a conclusion. Larry is well organized and punctual to respond.
Most importantly he is willing and able to work collaboratively with others to solve problems. Larry’s leadership abilities will be a big plus for our community and the future of our city.
Larry is committed to economic responsibility, public safety, family-friendly neighborhoods and a sustainable and resilient La Crosse.
One could not find a better person than Larry to give your support to. His service to our community will be open, honest and committed to a better place for all of us to live.
Vote for Larry Sleznikow.
Glen Jenkins, La Crosse