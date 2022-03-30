Glen P Schmitz: Hubert Hoffman has proven dedication to serve

As county supervisor Hubert recorded near perfect attendance of four excused absences. He willingly desires to serve. His opponent likes the title of county supervisor yet seems reluctant to serve. Found in county minutes the opponent was scheduled to attend +/- 231 county meetings but recorded absences of +/- 87, yes 87. He missed 2/3 of executive committee meetings and was asked to resign. He speaks of living in La Crosse County for more than 30 years yet the only involvement listed on literature is serving on County Board. He introduced the resolution for the county to declare racism as a public health crisis, as reported by the Tribune. Is it racism?