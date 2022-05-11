Glenn Wolfe: Arguments against a combined high school

I wanted to add my voice to the conversation about the proposed consolidation of Logan and Central high schools.

While it may make perfect economic and logistical sense, I see two issues that argue against this plan.

1) There are only so many slots for students on the debate team, so many roles in the cast of a play, so many positions on the athletic teams. Participation and involvement in these and many other activities in high school often define and refine the character of a young person and may be the only reason some students stay the course and graduate. Combining the high schools would immediately reduce the number of these important, enriching opportunities by half, disenfranchising many young people.

2) The North Side of La Crosse has a perpetual identity crisis. The lumber barons built on the south side; the community’s river city heritage, seat of government, and thriving commerce are centered there too. Logan High School is a strong symbol of the north side’s identity and pride. To uproot this identity and shift the contributions Logan makes to the psyche of families living north of the marsh will take a significant toll. The north side of La Crosse will be relegated to but a network of school bus stops.

The Trane site is spacious and beautiful, but in many ways, not all of them economic, building a combined high school there may strike a significant blow to the community as a whole.

Glenn Wolfe

La Crosse

